Hearts of Oak reaches FA Cup Final after 17 years

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-10-02

Hearts of Oak have made it to this year’s MTN FA Cup finals after beating Wa All Stars 2-1 on Sunday at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.

The win means that the Phobians have secured their first FA Cup finals after 17 years.

Wa All Stars started the game as the better side as they took control over the midfield but they failed to punish the Phobians for their poor play in the first ten minutes of the game.

Hearts of Oak began to warm themselves into the game but Wa All Stars never allowed them space in the midfield. The only Hearts of Oak player that troubled All Stars back four was Patrick Razak.

In the 20th minute mark, the Phobians took control of the game as they pushed Wa All Stars back. The Wa giants stood firm to curtail the Phobians’ attack.

However, in the 31st minute the Phobians broke the deadlock through Patrick Razak after he was put through on goal by Thomas Abbey.

Hearts of Oak then pushed forward for more goals but they failed to hit the back of the net.

Seven minutes after the break, the Phobians doubled their lead courtesy Kwame Kizito after Wa All Stars defenders failed to clear the ball from the danger zone.

Wa All Stars then took the game to the Phobians as they pelted them with series of attacks but Inusah Musah was on hand to safe the day for the Accra giants.

The Wa blues never got dejected as they kept on pushing forward – and in the 68th minutes their hard work paid off as second half substitute Samuel Atta Mensah pulled a goal back.

The Phobians failed to curtail the swift play of Wa All Stars as they were pushed back but the reigning Ghana Premier League failed to go past the Phobians back four.

Hearts of Oak then relied on counter attacks and in one of those attacks Cosmos Dauda was put through on goal but he failed to hit the back of net.

The Phobians then held onto their lead to win the game. They will now face the winner between Asante Kotoko and Medeama .