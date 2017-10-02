Ghana fails to bid for 2018 CHAN

Ghana failed to table an official bid for the 2018 CHAN <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506948584_69_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Despite Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah declaring Ghana’s readiness to replace Kenya as 2018 African Nations Championship host, the country failed to table an official bid.

The deadline for the submission of bids elapsed over the weekend with only three countries formally declaring their interest to host the mundial. A statement on the CAF website read: ‘’At the end of the deadline for submission of applications on Saturday 30 September 2017 at 23:59, three federation’s had submitted their bids to the General Secretariat of the Confederation Africaine de Football for the organisation of the 2018 Total African Nations Championship. Namely, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia and Morocco.

At its meeting on September 23, 2017, CAF Executive Committee decided to complete the process of selecting a new host country for the tournament scheduled for January 2018, within 15 days. After Kenya, the initial host failed to meet the requirements.

Total CHAN is a competition that brings together 16 national teams made up of players selected in their national championships. The 5th edition is to be held in 2018.’’

قالب وردپرس

Comments