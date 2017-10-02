GCB celebrates customer service in style

Business News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: Emmanuel Kwarteng

2017-10-02

GCB Bank offices and branches across the country join customer-oriented organisations and institutions around the world to “Customer Service Week” in recognition of the importance of customer service excellence.

Staff of the Bank dressed in black suit, white shirt and red necktie/scarf on Monday across the regions of Ghana and served customers with chocolate and candies.

The Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations Department and the Customer Service Centre of GCB under the direction of Management have drawn up a comprehensive programme for the successful implementation of the Week.

The celebration of the week provides a unique opportunity for service and support professionals around the globe to boost morale and teamwork, reward frontline representatives for the important work, raise companywide awareness of the importance of customer service and remind customers of commitment to customer satisfaction.

The Head of Customer Service, Mr Muniru Muktar and Corporate and Brand Communications Manager of the Bank, Emmanuel Kojo Kwarteng, visited the head office departments and the High Street branch of the Bank where they joined the Branch Manager and staff of the branch to attend to customers and the distribution of candies and chocolate.

In Kumasi and Ho, the Regional Managers, Mr George Ackorful and Mr Mohammed Mipo, visited offices and branches to ensure that customers receive the best of services from staff.