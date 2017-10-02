Appiah Stadium begs for clemency

play videoAppiah Stadium said the video was deliberately leaked to disgrace him <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506973331_543_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A video in which popular serial caller, Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium is seen begging President Akufo-Addo after calling him a ‘wee smoker’ has gone viral on social media.

The outspoken politician was seen speaking on phone to someone who is believed to be former President John Mahama asking him to intervene on his behalf.

But since the video went viral, Appiah Stadium said it was deliberately leaked to disgrace him.

He maintained that the National Security officers had threatened to kill him if he did not render the apology.

