Akufo-Addo needs time to fight corruption – Hassan Ayariga

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-02

President Nana Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506940297_219_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo needs time to fight corruption under his administration, according to supreme leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Mr Hassan Ayariga.

According to him, there are attempts by some unnamed appointees in the current dispensation to corrupt the president himself by failing to give him the true picture of happenings on the ground.

While observing that government and state institutions that have per the country’s constitution supposed to fight corruption are neck deep in the practice, he underscored the need for frantic efforts by the president to deal with the issue collectively.

“I think the President himself needs time to understand what corruption is all about. He is being misinformed by his appointees and that is part of corruption. Why that is other jurisdictions are fighting corruption and we are unable to do it? It is not the Waakye seller who is corrupt but the very people we have entrusted the resources of the country, they are the people are corrupt”, he disclosed in an exclusive interview with mynewsgh.com.

He admits corruption is an age old practice but said until corruption is fought the right way with government’s and institutions held accountable, it will continue to persist and affect proper governance.

Mr Ayariga suggested that until proper sanctions are applied against persons who are caught engaging in corruption, the practice will not end indicating he will institute measures under his government to deal with the matter head on, hinting that part of his own measures in fighting corruption should he become president of Ghana, will be to expand the country’s prison facilities.

“When I become President, the first thing I will do is build prisons and will be the first person to go sleep in a prison cell. I want Ghanaians to know that if the President goes to sleep in prison for not committing any crime, if anybody or any of appointees commits crime he/she will be jailed without fear or favour. Anybody working under me will know that the prison was built for anybody”, he disclosed.

Mr Ayariga observed that the failure by successive governments to enforce prescribed sanctions against persons found to be corrupt is one of the reasons why the practice is assuming an alarming proportion in the country in recent times.