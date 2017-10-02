General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Below Is The Press Release From President Akufo-Addo:

PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO CONGRATULATES FORMER PRESIDENT KUFUOR ON THE RECEIPT OF FREEDOM MEDAL

On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I congratulate my former boss, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor, former President of the Republic, on his receipt of the first ever Wilberforce World Freedom Medal from the University of Hull’s Wilberforce Institute.

The award is in recognition of his “huge contribution to really putting Ghana on the map, politically and socially”, and also “raising its profile as a centre of democracy and good governance.”

The Ghanaian people acknowledge with gratitude the honour that has been done them by this award, and congratulates former President J.A. Kufuor on this well-deserved recognition.

May God continue to bless him with long life and good health.

……signed……



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



President of the Republic