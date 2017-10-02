A Plus disgracing NPP and Deputy CID boss – Abronye DC

Politics of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-02

Abronye DC is suggesting to the Police Chief to take on the controversial musician <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506969506_711_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Maverick Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, better known as Abronye DC has observed that the conduct of musician and member of the party Kwame Obeng Asare is inimical to the image of the party.

He disclosed on Monday during a telephone interview that his utterances are not only geared towards disgracing the elephant family but that of the Deputy Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) ACP, Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

Abronye DC is suggesting to the Police Chief to take on the controversial musician, A Plus for his deliberate attempt in ruining her career in the service resolving that he as an individual and an executive of the party is not taking the matter lightly.

“The CID boss should take A Plus on because he has tarnished the image of his party and the woman in question. How dare you record a senior police officer without her consent and then leak it to the public and then you sit down and give a fake apology to them” he said.

On his recent apology rendered to the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff [Francis Asenso Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor] after accusing them of being corrupt, Abronye believes it is not genuine.

“I don’t believe A Plus and will never believe him even as he has apologized. His apology is fake and hypocritical. Listening to his apology should even tell you that he showed no remorse. I won’t take that and I still stand by the fact that he should be dealt with drastically for accusing the two government officials” he said in an interview on Accra based Okay FM.

According to him, the apology is fake and an attempt by the under fire musician to gain the favour of the two appointees who may not grant him any audience following his unsubstantiated allegations.