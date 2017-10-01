We’II investigate corruption allegation against deputy Chiefs of Staff – CHRAJ

General News of Sunday, 1 October 2017

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

2017-10-01

Kwame A-Plus has accused the two deputy Chiefs of Staff of being corrupt <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506826492_797_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Commissioner for the Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Joseph Whittal has hinted that they may initiate an investigation into allegations of corruption raised against two deputy Chiefs of Staff by musician and sympathizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), A-Plus.

According to him, the issue has generated public interest hence the need to launch an investigation into it. Sympathizer of the NPP Kwame A-Plus had accused the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff of being corrupt and thieves.

However, after the CID investigated the allegations following a directive from the president, it was established that the allegations lacked credibility and baseless.

But a leaked tape circulating in the public has suggested that the CID may have cooked their findings to save the two. Deputy CID boss ACP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah in a telephone conversation with Kwame A-Plus allegedly coached the musician to drop his allegations.

Meanwhile, the CID boss has accused the musician of doctoring the conversation to tarnish her image. She opined that, the musician called and threatened her with the claim that he recorded their conversation and would leak same to the public. A-Plus on the other hand has denied leaking the tape and also accused ACP Danquah of insulting him on phone.

The issue has forced a group calling itself Dynamic Youth Movement to file a petition before CHRAJ calling on it to investigate the matter. In their view, the issue cast doubt on the activities and operations of the CID. Others have also suggested that the Deputy CID boss be interdicted.

Mr. Whittal on his part said “We knew that the police were conducting their investigations and we were sufficiently convinced that they will do a good job and so as a sister investigative body, we didn’t have to call into question the credibility of the police investigations until this latter-day issue of doctored tape and all those things came up…We would naturally want to intervene because it is a matter of interest.”