Stratcomm Africa CEO wins Female Business Leadership Award

Business News of Sunday, 1 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-01

Mrs Esther Cobbah receiving her award

Esther A. N. Cobbah, the Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, has received a Female Business Leadership Award at this year’s International Summit on African Leadership which took place at New York Hilton Midtown in the United States of America.

The award was in recognition of her leadership qualities in growing Stratcomm Africa to become an internationally recognized brand.

A statement issued by Stratcomm Africa and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the summit, which focused on gender and sustainability this year, was held during the period of the UN General Assembly and was attended by the President of Mauritius, Madam Ameenah Gurib who delivered the Keynote address, as well as the following First Ladies: Madam Reema Carmona, First Lady, Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Madam Dominique Ouattara, First Lady, Republic of Ivory Coast, Madam Lorena Castillo de Varela, First Lady, Republic of Panama, Madam Roman Tesfaye, First Lady, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Madam Sandra Granger , First Lady, Cooperative Republic of Guyana

The statement said a session was held with the First Ladies, titled First Ladies on a Mission, under the theme, ‘The Role of Women Leaders in Delivering SDGs: Best Practices’.

It said leadership awards were presented to the President of Mauritius as well as the First Ladies and a number of other persons.

The statement said female executives from various global organisations, such as the MetLife Insurance Company, New York, USA, Intel Corporation, Business and Development Solutions, South Africa TBC and Vodafone Ghana’s Yolanda Cuba, also spoke on topics such as Gender Diversity in Corporate Boards and Triple Bottom Line Sustainability, The Intersection Between Gender Diversity, Innovation and Economic Sustainability.

Ms Cobbah said: “this Award goes to Stratcomm Africa staff as there cannot be a leader without a team. I hope it inspires us to aim for new heights in our quest to be the go-to communications company on the African continent.”

She said “it was most refreshing hearing about all the amazing and innovative approaches being employed by women in Africa to enable them take our continent and, indeed, the whole world to higher levels of human development”.

Strategic Communications Africa Ltd (Stratcomm Africa) is a specialized total communication, reputation management and research agency dedicated to using communication as a means of enhancing performance in various contexts.

Stratcomm Africa specializes in evolving and implementing systematic and comprehensive communication strategies for individuals, organizations, public and private, in both national and international settings.

Esther Cobbah has won numerous local and international awards over the years and also led Stratcomm Africa to win several awards in Ghana and abroad, including being listed among Ghana‘s Club 100 group of companies for the last two years.

The International Summit on African Leadership is a prestigious event organized by the African Leadership Magazine Group. The Summit looks into ways of advancing and sustaining the global push for the UN- backed SDGs on the African continent while addressing the challenges that stifle economic progress in the African business landscape. The summit also serves as a global platform for showcasing the content’s contribution to the world, while fostering the debate on building a strong and virile Africa.