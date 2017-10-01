SOS Quality Education Now donates to school

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-30

SOS Quality Education Now has donated 2,500 exercise books to the Kpone Methodist Basic School <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506820166_480_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

SOS Quality Education Now, under the Family Strengthening Programme of the SOS Children Villages – Ghana has donated 2,500 exercise books to support pupils of the Kpone Methodist Basic School.

The donation was done in collaboration with the School Management Committee executives and the Parent-Teacher Association of the Ningo/Prampram District to complement the effort of parents in their children’s education.

Mrs Rosemond Boamah, the Programme Director of the SOS Tema location, who presented the exercise books, advised the children to learn hard to become good assets for the nation, adding that “your level of education will determine the value people will place on you.”

Mr Samuel Tetteh Akpeng, the Public Relations Officer of Kpone Katamanso Education Office, received the items on behalf of the District Director of Education and expressed gratitude to the donors for their humanitarian services.

Mr Kanorttey David, the Co-ordinator of the SOS Quality Education Now, appealed to individuals, companies and benevolent organisations to assist school children in poor communities for them to acquire quality education.

Mrs Juliana Asante Sarpong, the Head Teacher of the Kpone Methodist Basic School, thanked the SOS Quality Education Now and its collaborators for their support and appealed for more assistance to help raise good future leaders for society.