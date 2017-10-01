Provide evidence of doctored tape – A Plus dares CID Boss

Musician and member of the ruling NPP, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly called A Plus, has asked Deputy Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs), to prove her case why she feels the audio-clip circulating in the media about a purported phone conversation between them has been doctored.

ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has accused Kwame A Plus of a deliberate attempt to destroy her reputation.

She even claimed A Plus threatened her after the CID declared that his allegations against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor, were baseless.

According to her, the audio making rounds on social media and suggesting that the CID’s report on corruption allegations against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff at the Flagstaff House was cooked has been doctored by the musician.

But Musician A Plus is insisting if ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is in doubt of the authenticity of the tapes of phone conversations made public, she must be prepared to back her claim with material evidence that suggests same.

“Where is her evidence to that claim? You are saying that the voice has been doctored; It is possible. There was even a programme that was aired on T.V sometime back[Just like You], where people were mimicking President Rawlings, Kufuor, Nana Addo etc. It is possible, in the era of technology. So if you have heard a voice and you’ve admitted that it is you, but it has been doctored, say it is doctored, why do you accuse me…When I made those allegations, you issued a Press statement that the accusations were baseless, and then you can make accusations when you don’t have evidence to prove it. It is possible that somebody has doctored the tape, but if you rush to come and say that I’ve doctored the voice and that you spoke for certain minutes and bla bla bla, A Police woman and you can be a talkative like this? he questioned on Accra-based Asempa FM Thursday.

Meanwhile A Plus has admitted on the same platform that the male part of the recorded telephone conversation is his voice after he earlier sought for time to verify the tape in circulation.

The CID recently cleared the two government officials[ Asenso Boakye, Abu Jinapor] of any wrongdoing after the President referred the matter to them for investigations.

However, the audiotape in question, which went viral on social media, had led to the suspicion that there was a cover-up in the case investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, a week ago.