President tours three Northern regions

General News of Sunday, 1 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-01

The tour, scheduled to end October 8, is part of Akufo-Addo’s tour of the country <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506900456_556_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would on Monday, October 2 begin a seven-day tour of the three Northern regions.

The tour, scheduled to end October 8, is part of his tour of the country, a statement issued by the Presidency said.

President Akufo-Addo would begin the tour with a 2-day visit to the Upper West Region, where, he would on Monday, inspect and commission the Wa Water Supply Project.

He would later meet with the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs in Wa.

The statement said the President would round off his tour of the Upper West Region with visits to Lawra, Nandom, Sissala and Tumu, where he would interact with the chiefs and people of the area.

He would on Wednesday, 4th October, commence a 2-day tour of the Upper East Region with a durbar of chiefs in Bolgatanga and a visit to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital.

The statement said President Akufo-Addo would also visit the Vea dam, Tamne dam and inspect ongoing work on the Bolgatanga-Bawku Road.

He would on Friday, October 6, begin his 3-day tour of the Northern Region with a courtesy call on the overlord of Mamprugu, the Nayiri, Naa Bohigu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga.

The President would on the same say call on the overlord of Gonjaland, the Yagbonwura, Tuntumba Boresa I at Damongo.

At Yendi, on Saturday, October 7, President Akufo-Addo would call on the Regent of Dagbon, the Kampakuya Na, Yakubu Abdulai Andani II; and the Bolin Lana, Mahamadu Abdulai.

The President is also expected to be in the Saboba constituency to interact with residents.

President Akufo-Addo would round off his tour of the Northern Region on Sunday, 8th October, with a visit to Salaga, where he would pay a courtesy call on the Kpembewura, Babanye Ndefosu II, who prior to the 2016 election, predicted a 53 percent margin of victory for then-presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The President ends his tour of Northern Region with a visit to the Avnash Rice Mills in Nyankpala, in the Tolon constituency, before returning to Accra.