Patrick Twumasi wins double PoTM laurels

Sports News of Sunday, 1 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-01

Ghanaian midfielder Patrick Twumasi has been crowned the best player for the Month of July and August following his remarkable performance at his Club Astana.

The Black Star debutant claimed the award back-to-back having initially won it in May.

He scored six goals in the UEFA Champions League play-offs also played a key a role to ensure he clinched double awards for the months of July and August.

Twumasi is also in contention to win the best player in the Month of September with his consistent form for his side.

The 23-year-old has been named in Coach Kwesi Appiah’s squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda on October 7.

The former Red Bull Soccer Academy player has been one of the incredible Ghanaian players in Europe for the past two seasons.

He was reported to be on the radar of Turkish Club Bursaspor during the summer transfer.

The forward ended last season as the best foreign player in the Kazakhstani Premier League after bagging nine goals for his side.