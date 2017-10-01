Paramount Chief of the Saboba traditional area dies

General News of Sunday, 1 October 2017

The Paramount Chief of the Saboba traditional area who doubles as the Chief of Kikpanpkan Uchaborbor Binalibeimi Kanbonja I has passed on after a short illness at the age of 68.

Known in private life as Binalibeimi Michael Kambonja, the chief was among the few prominent and well established rulers in the northern region as he contributed to the development of education, healthcare, agriculture and a continuous peace in the Konkomba land.

With so much honesty, respect, wisdom and bravery, he was an integral member of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, as he consistently makes suggestions and contributions geared towards the development of the entire Northern Region.

Until his enskinment, he was a professionally trained practicing Physician Assistant at the Wapuli EP clinic in the Saboba district of the Northern Region.

The death which came as a shock to the people of the north , have seen messages of condolence sent from political party leaders , traditional rulers, and religious heads across the country.

The late chief, who left behind a wife and 7 children, is expected to be buried on the 7th of October, 2017 in Saboba per the custom of the people on Kipkapkan.

His death comes as a great lost not only to the people of the northern region but Ghana at large, and for this, we say, may his soul rest in peace.