Obinim to file submission of no case

Lawyers of Bishop Daniel Obinim, the Founder of God’s Way International Church are preparing to file submission of no case in an Accra Circuit Court.

Bishop Obinim and two other pastors, Kingsley Baah and Solomon Abraham have been charged with assault and abetment.

Ralph Poku Adusei, lawyer for the embattled man of God told Kasapa FM’s court correspondent, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman that they are preparing to file a submission of case after the witnesses are done with their evidence.

The complainant, Madam Irene Abotchie-Nyahe, a private legal practitioner, who is also the Director of Legal Assistance Network, a Human Rights organization argues that Section 4 and 6 of the Domestic Violence Act enabled her to file the complaint against the accused persons.

The case has been adjourned to 27th October, 2017.

Bishop Obinim has been dragged before the Court for allegedly assaulting two adopted children – a 14 year old girl and a 16 year old boy [ Agyeiwaa and Eliasu] who lived with him in the presence of his congregation.

They have pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been granted bail in the sum of GHC10,000 with one surety each.

The Prosecution narrated that the complainant, Irene Abochie-Nyahe, was a legal practitioner residing at Community 17, Lashibi.

He said on August 17, last year, at about 1700 hours, the Accra Branch of the Church held a service, at which Bishop Obinim claimed he had a revelation from God that the two alleged victims were engaged in pre-marital sex and the 14-year old girl was pregnant.

The prosecution said Obinim said the victim was in the process of aborting the pregnancy, therefore, the Holy Spirit had directed him (Obinim) to chastise the (teenagers) in the presence of the congregation.

In the full glare of the church, Obinim allegedly removed his belt and assaulted them.

In the process, his two pastors, Baah and Abraham, prevented the female victim from running away from the said punishment.

The prosecution said the victim could not bear the pain, hence she sought refuge with Mrs. Florence Obinim, but her husband asked her to stay away.

He said the assault only stopped after Obinim became content with the alleged punishment.