MMT workers call off strike

Workers of the Metro Mass Transit in Kumasi yesterday protested over poor conditions of services. They accused Managements of misusing monies which has adversely affected the efficient running of the company.

However the Secretary of Junior Staff of Metro Mass Transit Godfred Amoh speaking to Abusua FM’s Osei Kwadwo said they have called of their strike because Managements have agreed to address their concerns.

According to him, after the Management meeting, they agreed that the MD cannot buy a car for himself.

“They said they will address our conditions of service. They will do regular maintenance of the metro mass buses. We have to call of our strike because we believe in the managements,” he said.