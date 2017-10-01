Minister of Health failed to deal with Korle-Bu issue – Jinapor

General News of Sunday, 1 October 2017

Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor, has asserted that the inability of the Minister of Health to follow up on the controversial revenue collection system at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital led to the allegations levelled against him and his colleague, Francis Assenso.

Speaking to Peace FM’s Kwame Sefa Kayi on the Kokrokoo show, the Deputy Chief of Staff claimed that he intended following up on the issue but after an assurance from the Health Minister to do so, he decided not to.

“As Deputy Chief of Staff, in all humility and modesty and with the greatest respect, I am entitled to call even a Minister to seek clarification from him when the matter is on the desk. And I deal with petitions on a daily basis.

“Petitions of former ministers, former MPs, sitting ministers, ex-convicts, students. Different kinds, and on a daily basis, I am writing letters to ministers, chief executives. I am calling some of them; I’m following up on issues. So once the minister said he will take it up, the matter terminated there,” Mr. Jinapor explained.

He also added that he and Francis Assenso were quite alarmed when they heard of the Facebook post by musician, Kwame A-Plus, accusing them of engaging in corrupt dealings with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital over the same revenue collection issue.

“So when the corruption post (on Facebook) came up, I was a bit worried. When we heard that it was Korle Bu, Assenso and I were surprised. What was the issue? We were doing the job. And the work we were doing was transparent,” he added