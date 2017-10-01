LIVE UPDATES: Kotoko vs Medeama

Sports News of Sunday, 1 October 2017

Kotoko and Medeama battle for a spot in the MTN FA Cup finale

So Hearts of Oak have booked their place in the grand finale of this year’s MTN FA Cup after beating Wa All Stars 2-1 at the Len Clay stadium in Obuasi. Goals form Patrick Razak and Kwame Kizito ensured Hearts will get an opportunity to win their 11th FA Cu title later this year. But which side will the face? Kotoko or Medeama.

In the other semi-final contest of the day, Kotoko will seek to revenge two painful losses to Medeama at the final of the competition in 2013 and 2015.



Medeama have dominated the Porcupine Warriors in the FA Cup and this tie could prove important for the Kumasi-based side to clear their name by beating them.

Players such as Amos Frimpong, Felix Annan, Ahmed Adams, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Yakubu Mohammed will have to brighten their chances of qualification with splendid performances over a well-determined Medeama side.

All participating clubs in the semis haven’t been active since the Premier League was put on hold to allow the just ended WAFU Cup to take place.



But with the interest in the FA Cup keen, fans, those from Kumasi will be expected to throng the Len Clay Stadium to witness the action-packed semi-final clashes dubbed, “Super Sunday”.