LIVE UPDATES: Hearts 2-1 Wa All Stars (FA Cup semis)

Sports News of Sunday, 1 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-01

Hearts of Oak chasing their first FA Cup trophy since 2000

Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko, will hope to meet for the fifth time this season when they engage Wa All Stars and Medeama in the semi-finals of the MTN FA Cup, at the Len Clay Stadium at Obuasi today.

Having failed to win the competition since its re-introduction in 2011, Hearts are keen on defeating All Stars in an expected tough encounter, as they look to stand a chance of winning their first trophy in the competition since 2000.

The Phobians could stand tall against their opponents, having seen five of their players participate and impress at the just-ended West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup, which Ghana hosted and won.

Coach Frank Nuttall of Hearts is expected to count on Patrick Razak, Thomas Abbey, Winful Cobinnah and Kwame Kizito to bring their experience from the WAFU tournament to bear in their bid to triumph over All Stars.

The Wa-based side, on the other hand, knows a win over Hearts will place them in pole position to make history for themselves in the final by winning the trophy for the first time.