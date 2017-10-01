Korle Bu Hospital authorities explain why ‘chronic revenue leakages’ persist at the facility

General News of Sunday, 1 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-10-01

The following is a press release by authorities of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital explaining the circumstances surrounding why it decided to terminate its contract with UniBank for onsite banking services but has had to rescind the decision, leading to continued loss of revenue as a result of ‘Chronic leakages’.

The developments have been central in the controversial corruption allegations levelled by musician A-Plus against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff at the presidency.

NEWS RELEASE



SUBJECT: CLARIFICATION OF DISTORTIONS IN RESPECT OF THE CONTRACT FOR ONSITE BANKING SERVICES IN KORLE BU

On behalf of the Hospital, I wish to clarify distortions carried in sections of the media in respect of the onsite banking services in the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



The Hospital’s decision to outsource its revenue collection followed a directive by Government in 2008 that all public institutions should cede the collection of their revenue to selected banks in the country.

With the support of the Ministry of Finance and the Controller and Accountant General’s Department, the then Merchant Bank was selected for this exercise for the first time in 2008.

Following a review of their operations, Merchant Bank’s performance was found to be below par. This led to the abrogation of the contract with them and the selection of the HFC Bank, through a competitive process, to take over the onsite banking services in Korle Bu.

Again in 2015, a review of HFC Bank’s operation was conducted and it was established that its performance was not meeting the requirements of the Hospital. This was communicated to them and the process for searching for another bank that will provide a solution to the chronic revenue leakages bedeviling the Hospital.

A total of six banks were shortlisted to undergo a competitive selection process which was scored in 2015. Stanbic Bank emerged first and UniBank was 4th. A decision was taken to select Stanbic Bank that was first and UniBank that was 4th to partition the collection of revenue in the hospital.

When the Hospital submitted the names of the two banks to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department for approval, it raised issues about weaknesses in UniBank’s operations in two other hospitals in the metropolis. These issues were:

1 Reconciliations challenges



2 delays



3 non-provision of real time access to relevant stakeholders.

In spite of the advice of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department, an MoU was signed, appointing UniBank to simultaneously collect revenue in the Hospital with Stanbic Bank with the proviso that any party can terminate the MoU giving 90-DAYS NOTICE OF TERMINATION.

As the two banks started the onsite banking services the leakages persisted. Management decided to search for an End-to-End Hospital Revenue Collection Software to integrate and network its operations.

Stanbic Bank and UniBank were both requested to submit proposals for an End-to-End Hospital Revenue Collection Software In 2015. The two banks were invited to make presentations on the End-to-End Hospital Revenue Collection Software on two different sessions in 2015.

Stanbic Bank successfully presented an efficient software while UniBank failed to turn up during the two presentation sessions. Management thus awarded a contract to Stanbic Bank to pilot the new software in the entire hospital which is valued at USD240,000. The software if implemented will simultaneously reduce revenue leakages and increase our revenue base while improving the hospital’s operations in several other areas, both operational and clinical care.

The Stanbic Bank approved End-to-End Hospital Revenue Collection Software was obviously not compatible with the UniBank’s software. Management therefore decided to discontinue the MoU with UniBank in order to enable Stanbic Bank deploy the new software throughout the entire Hospital – covering areas where Stanbic and UniBank were collecting revenue.

In view of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Korle Bu and the banks for the onsite banking services, in which either party can terminate the contract by giving a 90-day notice, a Management decision, a notice of termination was given to UniBank on 12th July 2017.

Events thereafter have made Management to rescind the decision to terminate the contract with UniBank.

So Korle Bu is currently in a stalemate where it continues to lose all the benefits of the End-to-End Hospital Revenue Collection Software.

It is important to stress that the management decision to engage Stanbic Bank as the sole institution for the onsite banking services in 2016 predated the appointment of the current Acting Chief Executive who started work in June 2017.

Signed by



MUSTAPHA SALIFU



HEAD OF PUBLIC RELATIONS



FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2017