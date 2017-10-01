Interdict Dep. CID Boss for fresh investigations – Security Analyst

Security analyst, Sani Adib has urged Deputy Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, to step aside for fresh investigations into the corruption allegations levelled against the two deputy Chiefs of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso Boakye.

The CID few weeks ago cleared the two senior government appointees of any wrongdoing after President Nana Akufo Addo referred a case to them for investigations.

But an audiotape has since gone viral on social media which a section of the public claim it has put the findings of the investigative report in doubt.

In the said audiotape, a female interlocutor who the Deputy CID Boss, ACP Addo-Danquah, has admitted was her is heard telling Musician, A Plus’ who made the corruption allegation, on the other side of the line that: “…As for the corruption aspect of it, from what you said and what we’ve gone to confirm, you wouldn’t be too far from right to say that this is what happened, but we need to manage…the people are your people. We need to find the best way to ensure that Korle Bu works the way we all want it to work.

But ACP Addo-Danquah has said the tape was doctored.

However speaking to Kasapa News, Mr Sani Adib, said it was unprofessional for the Deputy CID Boss to have engaged in such friendly discusion with someone she was investigating.