Interdict Dep. CID Boss for fresh investigations – Security Analyst

Security analyst, Sani Adib has urged Deputy Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, to step aside for fresh investigations into the corruption allegations levelled against the two deputy Chiefs of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso Boakye.
The CID few weeks ago cleared the two senior government appointees of any wrongdoing after President Nana Akufo Addo referred a case to them for investigations.
But an audiotape has since gone viral on social media which a section of the public claim it has put the findings of the investigative report in doubt.
In the said audiotape, a female interlocutor who the Deputy CID Boss, ACP Addo-Danquah, has admitted was her is heard telling Musician, A Plus’ who made the corruption allegation, on the other side of the line that: “…As for the corruption aspect of it, from what you said and what we’ve gone to confirm, you wouldn’t be too far from right to say that this is what happened, but we need to manage…the people are your people. We need to find the best way to ensure that Korle Bu works the way we all want it to work.
But ACP Addo-Danquah has said the tape was doctored.
However speaking to Kasapa News, Mr Sani Adib, said it was unprofessional for the Deputy CID Boss to have engaged in such friendly discusion with someone she was investigating.
“Practically, it was wrong for her to have a chat with either the complainant or the accused. It is even heart breaking the more over the fact that she was even showing the one she was investigating what to say and what not to say. That is very unprofessional from every angle you take it. It further drags the name of the police service into the mad, this is because over the years a lot of people have complained that you can’t trust the Ghana Police with investigations and that they’re not professional.
“By this time ACP Tiwaa Addo Danquah should have recused herself for some investigations to be done to ascertain the findings of the police investigative report on the two deputy Chiefs of Staff whether it’s been compromised or not.”