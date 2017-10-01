If you insist on your integrity, allow fresh investigations – Kweku Baako to CID Boss

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

The Editor-in-Chief of the Crusading Guide newspaper Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has endorsed calls for fresh investigations to be carried out by an independent body into the corruption allegations made against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff by musician, A Plus.

The seasoned Journalist claimed the latest audio-tape made public which involved the deputy CID Boss, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah and Musician and member of the ruling NPP, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly called A Plus calls to question the integrity of the Police’s investigation into the corruption allegations.

“…I have Dr. Anyaa’s statement, it doesn’t go as far as A Plus does. And I have seen Asenso and Jinapor’s statement, I have seen the uniBank statement, when you put all together, I’m a layman though, I’m not a professional investigator, I come to the conclusion that this was a storm in a teacup. But the police lady and her conversation, the content analysis I made of that conversation and considering that it is public now-the key point it’s been publicized so it’s raised integrity issues relative to their earlier conclusions. And for the Police itself to be vindicated, if indeed they insist that they did a thorough investigation, i think they must be willing to allow a certain verification of their findings through another investigation,” Mr. Baako said on Newsfile Saturday.

ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has accused Kwame A Plus of a deliberate attempt to destroy her reputation.

She even claimed A Plus threatened her after the CID declared that his allegations against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor, were baseless.

According to her, the audio-tape making rounds on social media and suggesting that the CID’s report on corruption allegations against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff at the Flagstaff House was cooked, has been doctored by the musician.

But Musician A Plus is insisting, if ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is in doubt of the authenticity of the audio-tape of phone conversations made public, she must be prepared to back her claim with material evidence that suggests same.