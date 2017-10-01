I was ‘bribed’ by Kufuor’s ‘boys’ to publish a scandalous story about Nana Addo – DJ Oxy

General News of Sunday, 1 October 2017

Controversial entertainment critic and CEO of Oxy FM, Alfred Kwame Larbi aka DJ Oxygen have made a startling revelation on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM that he was contracted by some elements in former President Kufuor’s camp in 2008 to publish a scandalous story against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on GH Entertainment hosted by Agyemang Prempeh, the maverick radio personality alleged that he was made to publish the story against Nana Addo when some 17 individuals battled for the presidential aspirant slot of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2008.

He was commenting on the feud between musician Mzbel and journalist Halifax Ansah Addo on what she [Mzbel] described as a false representation of an interview she granted Agyemang Prempeh on her perceived relationship with former UT boss, Kofi Amoabeng.

Mzbel in her latest or fresh attack on the journalist said the editor of the Publisher Newspaper is a “lazy grown man” who feeds on negative news to sustain his business.

Mzbel, who is on record for publicly stating that she slept with the chairman of the UT Group of companies, Kofi Amoabeng many times, this week made a surprise U-turn, claiming she lied about the entire matter.

Responding to the attacks on Halifax, DJ Oxy admonished Mzbel to apologize to the journalist considering his influence in the industry. In his view, Halifax is so influential that he could go ahead and influence other colleague journalists to attack Mzbel and that may affect her brand as a musician.

It was at this point that he [DJ Oxy] revealed that he published a story about the current president at the influence of a cabal within former President Kufuor’s camp who were against the choice of Nana Addo as the presidential candidate in the year 2008.

He used the revelation as an example of how journalists could be influenced to attack people through publications.

He indicated that he could not provide any evidence at the time to support his publication that the current president cheated on his wife with other women. He also revealed that due to the said publication, a cousin of the president, Gabby Otchere Darko hated him till date.

“Let me remind you of a story in the past. I once sat and created a story. Do you remember when some 17 aspiring candidates contested the NPP presidential slot? I created a story after I heard rumours that President Nana Akufo-Addo was a womanizer.

Someone told me and after that, I created a story about a pregnancy. You can ask Gabby Otchere Darko.

After that, Halifax and Anas got hold of me and that story went viral but I was unable to provide any evidence; but the story was from Kufour’s camp. They were those that contracted me and yet I was not paid for that job. I am speaking the truth,” he said.