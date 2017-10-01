Group petitions CHRAJ over A-Plus’ claims

The Dynamic Youth Movement of Ghana, a civil society group has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice over the corruption allegations against the two deputy Chiefs of Staff, Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye.

The group in a statement said the emergence of a leaked tape involving a senior police officer and A-Plus, who is making the allegations against the two individuals, is an indication that a neutral body is needed to investigate and bring finality to the issue.

“DYMOG is of the firm [belief] that, the emergence of the leaked tape has made it necessary for an independent body to conduct full fledge investigations into this matter.”

The statement further noted that the group is willing to cooperate with CHRAJ as it investigates the issue.

Below are details of the statement

The Commissioner,

Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ)

Accra.

Dear Commissioner,

PETITION TO INVESTIGATE ALLEGED CRIMES OF CORRUPTION AND THIEVERY LEVELLED AGAINST DEPUTY CHIEFS OF STAFF; MR. FRANCIS ASENSO-BOAKYE AND MR. SAMUEL ABU JINAPOR, BY KWAME ASARE OBENG (A-PLUS)

The Dynamic Youth Movement of Ghana on behalf of the teeming youth in the country writes to your highly esteemed outfit to investigate the infamous alleged crime of thievery and corruption perpetrated by the Deputy Chiefs-of-staff Mr. Asenso Boakye and Mr. Abu Jinapor. These allegations were made by Mr. Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) a musician and a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

It has become necessary for your outfit to trigger an investigation into the said matter following a leaked tape which captures a dialogue during the investigations by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service. The leaked tape was a phone conversation between Mr. Kwame Asare (A Plus) and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

DYMOG is of the firm [belief] that, the emergence of the leaked tape has made it necessary for an independent body to conduct full fledge investigations into this matter because,

a. The Credibility of the Ghana Police Service is in possible tatters so far as the emergence of this tape is concerned.

b. Secondly, the authenticity of the final investigations report released earlier by the CID, which cleared Mr. Asenso Boakye and Mr. Abu Jinapor is in a state of immense and intense incredulity.

In the spirit of Articles 218 and 287 of the 1992 Constitution, we hereby petition CHRAJ to investigate and establish the following;

1. Whether or not the claims by Mr. Kwame Asare Obeng (A plus) are true

2. Whether or not the investigations of the CID of the Ghana Police Service on this matter is a true reflection of what transpired.

3. Whether or not the voices of Mr. Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) and Mrs. Tiwaa Addo Danquah captured on the tape are originally theirs or not.

We believe, your outfit will bring clarity and finality to this matter.

DYMOG also pledges to corporate with the Commission to bring justice to this matter.

Please find attached our evidence of the voice recording on a CD ROM labeled “DYMOG EXHIBIT”.

Yours faithfully,

Edward Tutor.

Executive Convener.

Mobile: 0243402814

E-mail: [email protected]

Cc:

CID, Ghana Police Service

Chief of Staff, Flagstaff House.