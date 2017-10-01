Gov’t addressing Free SHS challenges – Minister 

A Minister of State in Charge of Tertiary Education ,Prof. Kwesi Yankah says government has begun in earnest addressing the key challenges that has bedeviled the implementation of the Free SHS policy.

He said ,the challenges of overcrowding,infrastructure among others which have characterized the program were anticipated and efforts are being made to address them shortly.

Speaking to Kasapa News during the 13th Congregation of Koforidua Technical University ,Prof Yankah said Free SHS has brought joy among families in Ghana hence must be embraced by all to help support its implementation .

He said ,the new education agenda is part of a process of redefining the minimum level of education to at least High School Education .

The Vice Chancellor of Koforidua Technical University Prof (Mrs) Smile Dzisi told Kasapa News ,the University has introduced several technical ,vocational and Science program that seeks to ensure a paradigm shift with the aim of making students entrepreneurs ,inventors and employable.

He however urged GETfund to increase allocation to the University to fix some of the infrastructural needs of the University.

About 1,910 students were graduated in Bachelor of Technology, Higher National Diploma and Diploma.