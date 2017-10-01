Government to launch policy to ensure 70% of local content on TV stations – Ursula Ekuful

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506823960_102_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Government is planning on launching a policy that will soon ensure that about 70% of prime time on local channels will be dedicated to airing local content.

This was disclosed by the Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who noted that there is a growing need to push the works of local content generators, such as film producers in the country.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful made this announcement on Friday when a delegation from Media General led by the Chief Director, Pearl Esua-Mensah called on her at her office. Ina report by 3news.com, the Communications Minister lauded the Media Group CEO, for its projects pushing local content over the years such as Efiewura, Insight and others.

The announcement comes at a time where stakeholders in the film industry have launched protests against the constant airing of foreign shoes and telenovelas. Film producers and actors have complained that their industry is in decline as much of their audience have been tuned to the Mexican and Hindi Telenovelas taking over the local channels, especially since they have Akan-language voiceovers for easy understanding.

So far, the film producers have presented a petition to the relevant authorities, urging them to appeal to gov’t on their behalf to support the promotion of local content for the citizenry.

