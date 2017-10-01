Free SHS has averted Streetism – Group

General News of Sunday, 1 October 2017

The listening platform for NPP has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP government for saving hundreds of Ghanaian children from the streets through the introduction of the free SHS policy.

The group which aims to disseminate the good deeds of the New Patriotic Party in the rural areas claims that the newly implemented policy has saved many would be street children from social vices such as drug abuse, prostitution, armed robbery etc.

The leading servant of the group, Mr. Alpha Asamoah says the mess that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) created would have prevented poor parents from getting senior high school education for their children but the NPP government with the introduction of free SHS have afforded all the opportunity to enjoy SHS education.

Speaking to Otec FM, Mr Alpha Asamoah stated that though some people are against the policy, Nana Addo should not let this discourage him but rather turn deaf ears to his critics and focus on his visions to deliver to the expectation of Ghanaian.

”The move by government to restore the Teacher and Nursing trainees allowances indicates that the NPP government is fixing all that the previous government destroyed and that means the transformation of the Nation which President Nana Addo has been reiterating will come to pass.

He therefore appealed to the government to consider the party members and other sympathizers who helped the party to win the 2016 general elections particularly, the grassroots and provide them jobs.