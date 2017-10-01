FIFA U-17 World Cup: Indian football team gets boost ahead of mega-event

Sports News of Sunday, 1 October 2017

The Indian football team, which will debut in the October 6-28 FIFA?U-17 World Cup, got a ‘National supporter’ in Hero MotoCorp ahead of the showpiece event.

India are in Group A alongside USA, Colombia and Ghana and are definite underdogs going into what will be their first-ever participation in a FIFA?tournament.

Commenting on the occasion, Pawan Munjal, CMD, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, said, “It is indeed heartening to see the Indian U-17 football team completely geared up to take on the world in the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup. On behalf of everyone at Hero MotoCorp, I wish the team best of luck.”

In order to prepare for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 in India, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) organised tours for the India U-17s wherein the side faced Macedonia, Serbia and Benfica amongst others.

They also took part in a four-nation tournament in Mexico where they lost against Mexico and Colombia, but held Chile to a 1-1 draw despite being reduced to ten-man.