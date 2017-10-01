FIFA U-17 WC: We will map out a strategy to counter that threat – Coach Fabin

Sports News of Sunday, 1 October 2017

Head Coach of the national under-17 team, Paa Kwesi Fabin has said that his opportunity to witness some game play of Ghana’s opponents at the 2017 Fifa World Cup has given him an upper hand over his rivals.

According to him, he has studied how his contenders operate and will tactically prepare his boys to challenge them in India next month.

The Black Starlets have been paired in Group A with host India, Colombia from South America and the United States.

Ghana is in the U.A.E currently preparing for the mundial and Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin says his side is ready to counter threats in the competition.

“I’ve had the opportunity of watching snippets of their video clips. Colombia for instance, I’ve watched some of their South America qualifying games,” Fabin told Happy FM.

“We have also studied USA and now know how they operate but the challenge has to be with India, who we’ve not had any of their clips because they did not partake in the qualifiers. However, we watched some of their players in action on youtube and have identified one of their players, who possesses this long throw power. We will map out a strategy to counter that threat.”

The Black Starlets have been engage in a couple of friendlies, including a defeat to African Champions Mali and a 6-1 thrashing of Guinea.

The two times champions will open their world cup campaign against Colombia on Friday, October 6th.