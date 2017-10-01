Fans go ‘crazy’ over Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ song at Ashaiman to da World Concert

General News of Sunday, 1 October 2017

Swedru based artiste, Patapaa performed his widely circulated hit song ‘One Corner’ at the ‘Ashaiman to Da World Concert’ organized by Zylofon artiste, Stonebwoy which drove hundreds to display their own ‘one corner’ dance moves.

The “One Corner” song which has come to be associated with a ‘crazy sexual dance has arguably become the most talked about in entertainment circles in the country at the moment and the fans at the concert proved it right.

The Swedru based artiste got numerous fans at the concert into the ‘one corner dance’ with his energetic performance of the fast-paced song. ‘One Corner’ by Patapaa is undoubtedly the biggest song currently in clubs and on the streets.

LilWin joined Patapaa for a beautiful reconciliation when the latter hit stage to perform his ‘One Corner’ hit song.

Held in partnership with Zylofon Media, the concert dubbed ‘Ashaiman to Da World, brought on one stage several A-list acts such as Kofi Kinaata, Joyce Blessing, Kumi Guitar, Becca, Kelvin Boy, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win and arch-rival Shatta Wale

Held at the Saka Saka Park, the event attracted thousands of loyalists and music fans in general and was energy-filled from start to finish.