Deputy CID boss’ situation pitiful – Kweku Baako

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

2017-09-30

Editor-in-Chief of the Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has described the current situation of Deputy CID Boss, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah, as pitiful and sad.

According to him, her position as Deputy CID in the police service proves to a large extent, the effort and hardwork she put into attaining that position. Her involvement in the ‘corruption saga’ which has brought her credence and status into disrepute therefore has a high tendency to threaten her career.

Kweku Baako, speaking on JoyNews’ weekend analysis show; Newsfile, argued that her conduct in handling the case involving two Deputy Chiefs-of-Staff and musician A Plus projected complete unprofessionalism.

“The lady, I feel sorry for her, for a woman to rise to that level, Deputy CID Boss, its no joke if you know how our police CID was formed and has grown, for a woman to get to that stage, that shows her character, that shows her strength, that shows her willpower, I think her career is at the crossroads and its so sad. The content analysis, some of the things she said.”

He maintained that it is important that ACP Addo Danquah and her outfit allow for a probe by another institution to ascertain the actual facts of the case as it is.

“The police lady and her conversation, the content analysis I made of that conversation and considering that it’s been publicized now so it raised integrity issues relative to their earlier conclusions and for the police itself to be vindicated if indeed they insist that they did a thorough investigation, I think they must be willing to allow a certain verification of their findings through another investigation”.

Background

A leaked conversation between the Deputy CID Boss and musician A Plus has raised more questions as to the authenticity of his (A Plus) corruption claims against Deputy Chiefs-of-Staff, Abu Jinapor and Asenso Boakye.



The audio tape captured the Deputy CID Boss telling A Plus to drop the corruption allegations against both government officials.

Even before the investigations will officially begin, the police chief called A Plus to make concessions and asked him to let go the allegations he has made against the two Chiefs of Staff.

The leaked tape appeared shortly after the police had issued a statement clearing the two chiefs of staff and describing the allegations by A Plus as “baseless and unsubstantiated.”

ACP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah in a statement admitted the voice in the audio is hers but maintained that the content has been doctored.

The Deputy Director-General of CID further stated that A-Plus “sent one a text message and threatened to put my voice in the public domain because the team had insulted hint by saying the allegation was baseless.”