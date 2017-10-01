Community leaders urged to play roles in quality education

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-30

The community leaders of New Ningo have been sensitised on their contributions towards the provision of quality education and the need to take ownership of the schools in the area.

The programme dubbed: “Quality Education Now” was organised by SOS Children’s Village – Ghana under its Family Strengthening Programme.



The topic discussed during the event was: “Roles of opinion leaders in ensuring community ownership of the schools in New Ningo and education of the children.”

The event was attended by chiefs, heads of clans, members of school management board, parent-teacher association, unit committee members and some school children.

Reverend Gladstone Addo, a Minister of the gospel and a teacher, who led the discussion, said quality education is a shared responsibility and called on all stakeholders to play their roles effectively to achieve it.

He urged parents to provide their children the needed text and exercise books to motivate them to learn; attend parent-teacher association meetings and pay dues and levies agreed upon to assist the schools.



Reverend Addo also urged them to pay regular visits to the schools to observe the teaching and learning process.

He called on community leaders to see to the maintenance of the schools while advising parents to check the results of their school children for them to know their academic performance.

He said parents should ensure that children do not go to school on empty stomachs, wear torn uniforms, pay their school fees; children attend schools regularly as well as supervising their work at home.

Reverend Addo said: “some parents, especially the fathers, hardly visit their children at school to check on their performance and behaviour” adding that such attitudes did not augur well for the promotion of teaching and learning.

He advised students to concentrate on their books and desist from watching indecent films, participating in funeral activities and avoid all forms of social vices.