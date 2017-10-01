A Plus saga: Unibank is back despite losses to Korle Bu

General News of Sunday, 1 October 2017

Management of Korle Bu teaching Hospital has rescinded its decision to abrogate a contract with Unibank to collect revenue for the hospital.

This was contained in a statement issued by the hospital and signed by the head of Public Relations Mustapha Salifu.



Reasons for the rescindment were not given but it may be as a result of pressure from the government.

Mustapha Salifu told Joy News the hospital had to rescind its decision to abrogate the contract with Unibank despite the glaring losses the hospital is making and failure by the bank to rake in the necessary revenue.

The hospital broke its long silence, Saturday on the controversial revenue collection system that has seen two deputy Chiefs of Staff accused of corruption.

The hospital earlier in the year opted out of an agreement it had with Unibank to provide a system for the collection of revenue.

But the bank petitioned the Presidency leading to the interference of Deputy Chiefs of Staff Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Assenso Boakye, who have since been accused of corruption, by musician Kwame Asare Obeng popularly called A Plus.

The two raised concerns about the manner in which Stanbic Bank was chosen ahead of Unibank to collect revenue on behalf of Korle But hospital.



They argue in the absence of a board at the hospital due process was not followed in the selection of Stanbic Bank.

But A Plus, who is acting as aide to the Chief Executive of the Hospital Dr Felix Anyaa has descended heavily on his two compatriots, accusing them of corruption.

According to him, the two are scheming to have Unibank maintained by the hospital for personal and party interest at the expense and interest of the public.

A Plus alleged in a statement he presented to the CID after he was asked to substantiate the corruption allegation, that the two were favouring Unibank ahead of Stanbic because the former contributed to the NPP campaign in the 2016 election.

Apart from the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, the Health Minister is also reported to be putting pressure on the hospital to hold the decision to contract Stanbic Bank.

The hospital appears to have given in to the pressure from government and has gone back to the status quo which has both Stanbic and Unibank all collecting revenue on its behalf.

“At the moment it means we still have to go on knowing very well the systems are not meeting the requirement of plucking all the loop holes and also enhancing revenue generation in the hospital.

“We still hope and pray that the authorities will take a second look at it and find an amicable way of solving it..” Mustapha Salifu told Joy News.