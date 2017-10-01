A-Plus apologizes to Asensio and Jinapor

General News of Sunday, 1 October 2017

Controversial musician Kwame A-Plus has rendered an apology to Deputy Chiefs of Staff Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye for wrongly accusing them of corruption as far as their intervention in the termination of a revenue-collection contract between the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and uniBank is concerned.

In his latest video on Facebook, A-Plus said having listened to Mr Jinapor’s explanations, he believed the two young presidential staffers were misled by uniBank.

“In fact, as human beings – today is Sunday, now my wife has been pulling me to church; today I’m going to church – I think that when you do something and you don’t do it the right way, if you want people to listen to you, it is very very important that you also come and say: ‘OK, I’ve noticed this, and, therefore, I think that my approach was wrong’. I said this on Joy FM and immediately Blakk Rasta came and said: ‘Eh A-Plus, you say people shouldn’t apologise.’ I never said that,” the staunch supporter of president Nana Akufo-Addo said.

“Abu and Asenso don’t understand it [Korle Bu issue].

“Now that I’ve come to understand that Abu does not even understand the issue, I will go ahead like I’ve said already and say I apologise for how I put this whole thing out; yes, because listen to him [Abu]: he does not even understand the issue. People have lied to him. Look at what he said, if he was being honest on radio, I have the impression that he was being honest, and that is all that they told him, then they have deceived him,” A-Plus emphasised.

“After listening to Abu, I’m very convinced that he did not know that there is no system in place or mechanism in place to check or undependably tell what the leakages are and how much money the hospital makes …” he added.

Mr Jinapor on Friday denied ever forcing or putting pressure on the CEO of Korle-Bu, Dr Felix Anyah, to give back the revenue-collection contract to uniBank after the same contract had apparently been given to a wholly-foreign-owned bank, for which reason A-Plus made the initial allegations against the two young politicians who had apparently intervened in the matter.

A-Plus’ allegation against the two presidential staffers was described as “baseless” and “without merit” by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) which probed the matter after it was referred to them by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

However, a leaked audiotape of a conversation between A-Plus and Deputy Chief of the CID ACP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah pointed to a cover-up by the police.

Speaking on A-Plus’ claim that he (Jinapor) and his colleague deputy chief of staff were “very corrupt, arrogant fools” and “thieves whose level of stupidity is the same”, as far as the Korle-Bu matter is concerned, Mr Jinapor told Joy FM’s Kojo Yankson on Friday, 29 September that he never influenced the CEO of Korle-Bu to give the contract to uniBank.