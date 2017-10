Ten people died in a gory accident which occured on Saturday night at Abepotiaa in the Eastern region involving a Yutong bus travelling to Kumasi.

The bus which had 47 occupants reportedly rammed into a stationary truck loaded with rice at a Abepotia, killing 10 passengers.

Thirty seven (37) passengers including the driver are currently on admission at the Nkawkaw Holy Family hospital where they’re receiving treatment.

The police have commenced investigations into the incident.