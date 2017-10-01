10 confirmed dead in accident at Nkawkaw

10 persons are confirmed dead by the <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506867769_284_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ten passengers travelling on a Youtong bus from Kumasi to Accra died on the spot when it clashed head-on with an articulated truck.

About 30 others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are on admission at the Holy family hospital in Nkawkaw.

The Youtong bus with registration number GM 2212-16 clashed with the articulated truck loaded with items suspected to be rice.

Chief superintendent Ekumah Boadu, Nkawkaw divisional police commander confirmed the story to www.ghanaweb.com.

According to him police are still investigating.

