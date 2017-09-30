World Bank pledges to make Ghana a middle income country

Business News of Friday, 29 September 2017

2017-09-29

Country Director for the World Bank, Mr. Henry Kerali, has assured Ghanaians of the institution’s support to help improve the living conditions of Ghanaians. According to Mr Kerali, the World Bank is willing to help make Ghana a fully fledged middle income country.

He made this assurance during the launch of World Bank-Ghana 60th anniversary at the World Bank Country Office in Accra.

“I’m convinced that Ghana becoming a fully-fledged middle income country, it is achievable. And the World Bank is committed to walking the talk with you to achieve this. We should do all we can to achieve this. We have 400 to 450 million dollars per year for the next 3 years in soft loans, for roads, renewable energy, water, sanitation, health, education, social protection and of course to help improve the business environment for the private sector”, Mr. Kerali stated.

He also admitted that Ghanaian citizens living in communities, urban and rural areas need to benefit from World Bank projects, and entreated the populace to monitor such projects and give feedback.

The event, which marked 60 years of Ghana’s partnership with the World Bank, was attended by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta as well as other dignitaries.