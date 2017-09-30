We are ready to meet the heightened demands of our fans – Thomas Abbey

Thomas Abbey, Hearts of Oak Captain <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506766854_781_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Thomas Abbey insists his Hearts of Oak teammates that excelled at the WAFU Cup of Nations are ready to meet the heightened expectations of the fans.

Abbey will be leading the Phobians for the first time on Sunday against Wa All Stars in the semi finals of the MTN FA Cup competition after playing an integral role in the Black Stars B’s triumph in the WAFU championships.

The club’s leading scorer this season with the likes of Vincent Atingah, Winful Cobbinah, Kwame Kizito and Patrick Razak combined well to help the national team to a much needed success in the tournament staged in Cape Coast.

Fans of the Phobians are thus expecting more especially from the quintet following their sterling performance on national duty.

But captain Thomas Abbey believes his charges will be very much up to it starting with the semi final clash against Wa All Stars on Sunday in Obuasi.

“The fans will be expecting more from us after the way we performed at the WAFU competition,” he said.

Asante Kotoko will play Medeama in the other semi final game to be played at the same venue under flood lights.

