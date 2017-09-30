UCC to clamp down on sexual harassment

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: ultimatefmonline.com

2017-09-30

UCC authorities believe that this move will create a healthy learning environment

Authorities at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) have stepped up efforts aimed at ending sexual harassment of all forms on the campus.

The move, according to authorities, is to create a healthy and non intimidating environment for teaching and learning.

Students have been urged to resort to the newly constituted Sexual Harassment Committee for redress when they are harassed sexually as fairness will be ensured in all deliberations.

The Chairman of the Sexual Harassment Committee Mr. Constantine Kudedzi has indeed appealed to lecturers and students to guard against acts which will potentially amount to harassment thereby making teaching and learning process stressful for victims.

He urged students and lecturers to keep themselves abreast with the revised policy on Sexual Harassment so they don’t fall victim, assuring that the university will apply the necessary sanctions when one is found guilty.

The committee, he added will discharge its work with utmost diligence and fairness and therefore urged the university community to make use of it as well as other laid down structures at the various departments and halls aimed at eradicating sexual harassment of all forms at the university.