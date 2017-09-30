‘This is a dream come true’ – Isaac Twum

Sports News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

The Captain of Inter Allies FC Isaac Twum has said that, his inclusion in the Black Stars team to face Uganda in a World Cup Qualifier was a “dream come true” for him.

Ghana will face the Red Devils of Uganda on Saturday October 7, at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala in a must-win encounter to keep the Black Stars chances alive to book a ticket to the Mundial, which will be played in Russia next year.

Twum is the captain of the Black Stars B and was also named the Most Valuable Player at the just ended WAFU Cup of Nations where Ghana emerged winners.

His impressive showing at the tourney earned him his debut call-up to the Senior National team and even though he says it was a surprise, he added that, its an opportunity he would grab and justify his place.

Twum said he would continue to be focused, train and work extra hard to justify his call up, adding that “it is every player’s dream to play for his country and if I’ve been given the opportunity to exhibit my talent, I won’t relent on my efforts to do my best.

“It is time to prove my worth among Ghana’s topmost players. It is a great opportunity to be called into the team and I am ready to justify my inclusion just like every player.”

Appiah named a 26-man squad, including seven debutants and would be hoping to grab a win against the Red Devils.

Ghana lies third with five points behind leaders Egypt with nine points, Uganda seven and Congo lying at the bottom with a point after four matches played.