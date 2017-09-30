Teacher wins car in MTN promo

Business News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

A 44-year old Adanwomase Senior High School teacher, Bright Twumasi Ankrah, has won the first brand new Hyundai i10 saloon car in the ongoing MTN Spin the Wheel Promo in Kumasi.

MTN Ghana launched this customer loyalty reward promo, on July 1, 2017 to afford its numerous prepaid customers a chance to win exciting prizes on a daily and monthly basis.

Under the promo, any prepaid customer who recharges airtime of Gh¢1 or above will receive an SMS with a link indicating the number of spin slots earned.

Alternatively patrons can also download the Spin App or send SPIN to MTN short code 5040 to participate in the promo which runs till 2018.

Speaking to Ultimate Business after the first monthly draw, Wednesday, Commercial Manager for MTN, Northern Zone, Peter Bimpeh said it was very necessary for the only 4G mobile network provider to run such a promo.

“This promo is very important because it shows our commitment to our customers in terms of the loyalty they have for us over the years. What you need to do first is to buy airtime of Gh¢1 and above and when you do that you get an SMS that tells you the number of pointers that have been allocated to you for spinning. The points come as and when you recharge. You could also send SPIN to 5040 to get the link”.

Mr. Bimpeh added that a lot of many amazing prizes are up for grabs both daily and monthly and these include fully-paid trips to Dubai, cash prizes via mobile money, 4G enabled mobile devices, power banks, airtime, MTN souvenirs and branded replica jerseys of football clubs.

“Several people have won so far with the daily prizes but the ultimate is the Hyundai i10 saloon car. This is a mega promo we are running and so we are encouraging all our subscribers to come on board to participate”, the MTN Commercial Manager added.

Also the winner of the Hyundai i10 saloon car, Bright Twumasi who could not hide his joy entreated new and existing customers of MTN to hook on to the Spin and Wheel and win big like himself.

“I won a Hyundai i10 and I am happier than the word happy. MTN is real and any promotion that MTN does is also real. If you want anything from MTN, just participate in their promotions and you can win something bigger than I did”.