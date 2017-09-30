Setup poultry council – Darko Farms to government

Business News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

The General Manager of Darko Farms & Company Limited, Mr Augustine Kuudaar, has urged government to set up a poultry council for the poultry industry in the country.

According to him, the council will ensure good standards and certification within the poultry industry to meet the international market.

Though he said the industry is profitable, it is been weaken by several factors such as high cost of feed and high interest on loans.

Mr Kuudaar speaking in an interview with Akoma FM after the opening ceremony of a week-long training workshop organized by Darko Farms for 200 poultry farmers within the Atwima Nwabiagya district in the Ashanti region.

He said the training program is to empower and build the capacity of the farmers within the district to embrace one district one factory policy by NPP government.

He called on Ghanaians to patronise locally produced chicken and eggs to help expand the poultry industry and the economy of the country.

Mr Augustine Kuudaar appealed to the government to help farmers with loans and other incentives.

“The interest rates on our loans by our bankers are very high and we need government support. Chicken feed is also killing us,” he said.

He called on government to cease the importation of foreign chicken into the country to increase patronage of locally produced chicken.