Roc Nation artiste dumps Mr. Eazi’s CD into a dustbin

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: livefmghana.com

2017-09-30

Roc Nation’s act Young Paris claims all the top Afrobeat stars like Wizkid, Davido, Mr Eazi, Burna Boy, Sarkodie, Fuse ODG come to him to gain international recognition because he is the King of Afrobeat in the World.

In a video posted by Young Paris on twitter page, the Congolese born act claimed that all the top Afrobeats artiste in Africa all come to pay him homage to get plugs in the States.

We can confirm that last year the 28-year-old rapper/model/producer begged Mr Eazi’s management team to put him on his US Tour shows which they decline because the “One Time” singer was and still not known by many Afrobeats lovers as compared to all the artiste who joined the apple up next act on the tour.

The self-acclaimed “Plug for Afrobeats” also made claims in an interview that Congo was the biggest home for music in Africa for many, many years and they actually introduced recorded music as a bigger denomination in the continent which is a lie.

In an Instagram video posted on his Timeline, the self-acclaimed Afrobeat Plug is seen trashing Mr Eazi’s CD in a dustbin.

Checks by this reporter on all the interviews the Young Paris has granted since joining Jay-Z’s Roc nation shows that he’s always said he is a Hip-Hop and EDM, not Afrobeats as he claimed.

Mr Eazi’s Manager Meister is obviously not happy by claims by the Roc signee YP who is not even known as Plug for Afrobeats.

In a tweet head-on with YP, he questioned why he is making claims to Afrobeat whiles his bio on wiki says otherwise.

In 2012, Ghanaian but London DJ, Abrantee in an interview with the Guardian newspaper describes Afrobeats as a 21st-century melting pot of western rap influences, and contemporary Ghanaian and Nigerian pop music.

“For years we’ve had amazing hiplife, highlife, Nigerbeats, juju music, and I thought: you know what, let’s put it all back together as one thing again, and call it Afrobeats, as an umbrella term. Afrobeat, the 60s music, was more.