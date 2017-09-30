Revealed: How Mahama got Akufo-Addo to pardon Appiah Stadium

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: primenewsghana.com

2017-09-30

President Akufo-Addo and Former President John Mahama <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506789737_561_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former President John Mahama reached out to Nana Addo to get him to pardon NDC, serial caller, Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, who insulted him [Akufo-Addo], it has emerged.

Appiah Stadium, a vociferous supporter of former President Mahama and the NDC in the NPP stronghold of Ashanti was arrested on Tuesday by the police in Kumasi for allegedly calling President Akufo-Addo a ‘drug addict’. But he was released on bail later in the evening after being transferred to the Police National Headquarters in Accra.

His release came after President Akufo-Addo had openly told the police that he was not interested in pursuing the case.

Revealing his role in the release of Appiah Stadium, leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has stated that the former President Mahama had to intervene through an elder of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Madam Ama Busia.

Facing a possible arrest over the matter, Appiah Stadium who had apologised in the media for the comments needed someone to personally carry his message to the president but he was not finding any one as many leading members of the NDC would rather see him punished rather helping him beg the president.

This saw Rev Owusu Bempah, who, himself, has suffered an attack on his person by Appiah Stadium in the past, getting on board and leading him to Madam Busia.

Appiah Stadium then called Mr Mahama severally to ask him to add his voice in order for him to be pardoned but the former president did not pick his calls, a situation which made Appiah Stadium cry that the NDC had turned their back at him at that crucial time. After being calmed down, a remorseful looking Appiah Stadium then called an NDC member, who in turn called Mr. Mahama – who was outside the country – to inform him about his supporter’s predicament.

“That man then called Mr. Mahama, who in turn called on phone and spoke to Madam Ama Busia to ask for forgiveness for Appiah Stadium,” the Rev Owusu Bempah is quoted as saying in an interview with the Daily Guide.