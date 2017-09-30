Purchase of SSNIT software was for good – Inusah Fuseini

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-30

The Minority’s ranking member on the Legal and Constitutional Committee in Parliament, Inusah Fuseini says the purchase of the $72 million software by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) was for a good reason.

He said although there may be some issues with the purchase, the benefits and purpose for the purchase cannot be over emphasised.

Speaking on Joy FM’s news analysis programme, Newsfile on Saturday, the Tamale Central MP who described the software as one of a kind said SSNIT incurred more cost because the Operating Business Unit (OBS) was separated into various modules and each came with a separate cost.

But, “People somehow have been cast as national saboteurs who did not have consideration for what they were doing. In fact, they didn’t have the capacity to think good about the country and SSNIT and they were just implementing projects with careless abandon.

The brouhaha over the $72 million software purchased by SSNIT seems far from over.The software was procured to automate the operations at the Trust.

However, the software has issues which have negatively affected the automation process, SSNIT has said.

Despite an earlier claim that the software was not functioning, investigations by Joy News indicate that key modules of the OBS are working and have, at some point saved the country a lot of cash.

Out of the total 14 modules of the OBS, only one module – the compliance module – is yet to function at full capacity.

Mr Fuseini believes this revelation vindicates the Minority and the previous government.

‘I believe that no human being is infallible, and I believe that those who brought in this project meant it for good, and it has resulted in a lot of benefits for SSNIT.

“Initially people could just go enter the SSNIT system, falsify contribution for employees and get SSNIT certificates issued to support application for jobs or contracts, now it is almost impossible to do that,” he said.

He said if a cost benefit analysis is conducted, it will be established that the new software is indeed beneficial.

Mr Fuseini added that if in the implementation of the contract, some people acted inappropriately, they are responsible for their conduct, but “let’s not throw out the baby with the bath water.”