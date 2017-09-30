Proposed Ahafo Region should be named Ashanti West – Brong Ahafo native

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Source: otecfmghana.com

2017-09-29

A UK based native of Kwapong in the Asunafo south District of the Brong Ahafo Region, Mr Yaw Okyere has suggested that the yet to be created region for the people of Ahafo should be called Ashanti West Region.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has hinted that the processes leading to the creation of the Ahafo region would in a few months be completed.

He said, “the time for the creation of the Ahafo region is due. I promise you that within the next few months, the opportunity is going to be given for you to have the Ahafo region.”

The Council of Chiefs and Queenmothers of Ahafo have also thrown their support behind the president and stated that “the imminent creation of Ahafo Region will leave a positive and indelible impressions about the president.

But 54 year old Business man, Mr Yaw Okyere belives it will be inappropriate to name that area Ahafo region.

He explains that about 99 percent of the natives of Ahafo are purely Ashanti’s and that all Ahafo chiefs pay serve his royal highness Otumfour the occupant of the Golden stool.

Mr Okyere further argued that anytime the name Ahafo is mentioned, most Ghanaians picture a remote and underdeveloped area far from the city which should not be the case.

Meanwhile an Ex Chairman for Ahafo Youth Association and current Vice Chairman of NPP Council of Elders in the Brong Ahafo Region who also hails from Hwidiem in the Asutifi South District, Nana Kofi Sarbeng has supported the call.

He reveals that the struggle to get Ahafo Region under the name Ashanti Western Region started in 1986.