PLAYBACK: ‘Newsfile’ on JoyNews | General News 2017-09-30

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

2017-09-30

The unfolding brouhaha emanating from corruption allegations levelled by controversial musician, A Plus against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor never seems to end as a leaked audio conversation between A Plus and the Deputy Director of Police CID, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah indicating that the investigative report was cooked, went viral on social media, with groups calling on CHRAJ to take the matter up.



Issues surrounding the saga were discussed in today’s edition of Joynews’ news analysis show; Newsfile.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has sanctioned a total of 131 radio stations for violating certain aspects of the Electronic Communications Act (2009), Act 775.

Thirty-four of the radio stations had their licenses revoked because their authorizations had expired and were therefore operating illegally. But the Minority in Parliament in a press release described as “draconian” fines slapped on defaulting radio stations saying the NCA’s action is troubling and may have grave implications for press freedom and media pluralism in the country.

Issues before and after the GJA elections was touched on as Affail Monney is retained as GJA President. On the day of the election, names of some of the most prominent personalities advocating against his second term did not make to the eligible voters’ list.

Kwakye Afreh-Nuamah, a journalist with 3Fm, Host of Newsfile on Joy FM Samson Lardi Ayenini and Social media activist Anny Osabutey and others for the past weeks fronted a spirited social media campaign against the re-election of Affail Monney.

Show Host Sampson Anyenini was joined by panelists to digest various subjects on this weekend’s edition of Newsfile.

