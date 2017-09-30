Paa Kwesi Fabin fires warning ahead of Starlets U-17 WC competition

Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin, Black Starlets Head coach <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506764955_942_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Head coach of Black Starlets, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin, has relished rekindling the past glory days of Ghana in the U-17 by winning the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The two-time champions (1991, 1995) will attempt to win their third world title by reaching the summit of this year’s tournament scheduled to be held in India from October 6 to 28.

“In India, we’ll be out to show we’re the best. Our aim is to get to the final and win it,” Fabin was quoted as saying by official FIFA website.

“We put in a big effort to get to the U-17 World Cup again. Qualifying was very tough, but our hard work paid off and we achieved our goal,” the coach said.

He added: “My team are in good shape and we’re hopeful that our great preparations will stand the players in good stead.

“We’ve been handed a very tough group. We’re up against the sort of sides who need no introduction, but we’re ready.”

Ghana are placed on Group A along with hosts India, United States of America and Colombia.

