Over 500 pupils starve as angry NPP Chairman prevents school feeding caterer from cooking

General News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-29

Caterers cleaning up mess created by the Constituency Chairman <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506737065_183_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

What happens when marital disputes are not sorted out before couples leave home? What happens when a husband carries out his anger at his wife to her workplace?

Well, in this case, Constituency Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Amenfi East, Nana Asafoankye Badu went too far this time when he sent boys to the Wasa Akrpong RIIS Presby Primary School’s pantry to ‘destroy’ meals meant for the day.

The meals caused over 500 pupils to starve.

According to an eyewitness, Nana Asafoankye Badu, before the incident, had a quarrel at home with his wife who happens to be the matron of the school.

It appears his actions were a form of ‘revenge’ on his wife as a result of the brawl which happened between them at home.

While the caterers were cooking, Nana and a group of young men stormed the pantry, attacked them, and poured away all the food that was meant to be served to the entire school which consists over 500 pupils.

Notwithstanding, they also threw away the cooking pots and utensils used to prepare the meals.

After the harm was done, they left the school, leaving the over 500 children hungry the whole day.

The eyewitness who is a PTA member, further stated that because everyone feared the Constituency Chairman due to his heavy influence on the police, they were afraid to report to the police. It appears he is very powerful in the constituency.

The children were left to their fate: enduring hunger the whole day. At the end of the day, the over 500 pupils went home starved due to the Chairman’s actions.

The PTA member said that the school’s PTA would hold an emergency meeting on Monday, October, 2 to discuss the issue.