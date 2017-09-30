NPP MP angry with the closure of 34 radio stations

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker for Ledzokuku in the Greater Accra Region, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye is unhappy about the closure of 34 radio stations by the National communications Authority (NCA).

“When a good action becomes a problem for the majority of people that action no matter its goodness must be looked at again “, he suggested.

The NCA has revoked operational licenses of 34 radio stations- including pro opposition NDC Montie FM and sanctioned others for flouting section 13 of the Electronic Communications Act (2009), Act 775.

The minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) in parliament in a statement is troubled by the on-going exercise by the NCA under which selected media houses have been subjected to the very harsh regulatory sanction.

“We are deeply troubled by this development which has grave implications for press freedom and media pluralism. These actions by the NCA threaten to roll back the gains made so far in entrenching a vibrant media culture”,ranking Member, Communications Committee, Alhaji A.B.A. Fusieni stated in a signed.

Speaking on development by the NCA, on GHOne State of Affairs programme, the NPP lawmaker and legal practitioner thinks though the move might be good it is not necessary considering the implementation period.

He wants the matter relooked at by government and the regulator.

“Sometimes it is not how good your action or intention is if the queries and anxieties and complaints are huge you have to be reasonable and come to the table”, the lawmaker told government.